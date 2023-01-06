Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0005 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $11.07 million and $651,093.32 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00068422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00059667 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00008965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022676 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000222 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003864 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

