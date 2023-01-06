API3 (API3) Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week

API3 (API3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. API3 has a market capitalization of $67.00 million and $3.39 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00006423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, API3 has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

About API3

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official website is api3.org.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

