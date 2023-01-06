Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $253,500.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,384.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.56. 1,630,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,183. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. The company had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,823,000 after buying an additional 304,334 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,501,000 after purchasing an additional 439,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,995,000 after purchasing an additional 287,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,534,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,121,000 after purchasing an additional 236,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

