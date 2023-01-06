AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $342-346 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $342.48 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.06 EPS.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $605.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $26.36.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,105. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,411,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,177,000 after purchasing an additional 117,895 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,255,000 after purchasing an additional 46,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,977,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,546,000 after purchasing an additional 334,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 23.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,266,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,290,000 after purchasing an additional 238,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.