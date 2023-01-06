AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

ANAB opened at $30.21 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $858.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of -0.08.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.71). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 3,003.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $13,824,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $22,259,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

