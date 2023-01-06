Analyzing Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Udemy and Chegg, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 3 4 0 2.57 Chegg 0 10 3 0 2.23

Udemy presently has a consensus target price of $18.17, suggesting a potential upside of 56.74%. Chegg has a consensus target price of $27.55, suggesting a potential upside of 4.14%. Given Udemy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Udemy is more favorable than Chegg.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy -23.37% -36.30% -18.45% Chegg 37.58% 7.19% 2.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Udemy and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Udemy and Chegg’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy $518.16 million 3.16 -$80.03 million ($1.08) -10.73 Chegg $776.27 million 4.28 -$1.46 million $1.48 17.87

Chegg has higher revenue and earnings than Udemy. Udemy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chegg, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.3% of Udemy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Chegg shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Udemy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Chegg shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Udemy has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chegg has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chegg beats Udemy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various Chegg Services product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math Solver services, which creates an integrated platform of connected academic support services; Busuu, an online language learning solution that offers a comprehensive solution through a combination of self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and the ability to learn and practice with members of the Busuu language learning community; and Thinkful, a skills-based learning platform that offers professional courses along with networking, interviewing, and career services. The company also provides other services, such as Chegg Life, Chegg Prep, and Chegg Internships; provides personal and professional development skills training; and rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks. Chegg, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

