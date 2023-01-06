Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 6th (ABX, ANPCY, BMRRY, CHYHY, ECNCF, IHCPF, NWH.UN, NWHUF, NXGPF, PUBGY)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 6th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$21.00 to C$24.00.

ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 241 ($2.90) to GBX 120 ($1.45).

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 415 ($5.00) to GBX 460 ($5.54).

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 475 ($5.72) to GBX 485 ($5.84).

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from 455.00 to 475.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.00.

Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,035 ($12.47) to GBX 1,085 ($13.07).

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.75 to C$11.00.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.75 to C$11.00.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) had its price target raised by Societe Generale from GBX 5,800 ($69.88) to GBX 7,100 ($85.54).

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,600 ($67.47) to GBX 6,000 ($72.29).

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,700 ($68.67) to GBX 6,100 ($73.49).

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from €68.00 ($72.34) to €71.00 ($75.53). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from €143.00 ($152.13) to €140.00 ($148.94). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $138.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 90 ($1.08) to GBX 80 ($0.96).

