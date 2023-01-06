Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.45. 18,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,271. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.66. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,187 shares of company stock worth $5,060,127. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

