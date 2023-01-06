AMS Capital Ltda Raises Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AMS Capital Ltda raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,715 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises 13.6% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $21,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 119.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $245.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.73.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

