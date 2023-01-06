AMS Capital Ltda Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AMS Capital Ltda cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,275 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 3.9% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 13,959.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,034 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 23,726.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 788,672 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Danaher by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,982,000 after acquiring an additional 567,259 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Danaher by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,007,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Danaher by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,489,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $436,859,000 after acquiring an additional 451,899 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 4.2 %

DHR opened at $255.23 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $309.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $185.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.