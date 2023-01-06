Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Insider David Michael Clark Sells 21,507 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) insider David Michael Clark sold 21,507 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $255,288.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,248.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Michael Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, January 3rd, David Michael Clark sold 8,493 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $102,170.79.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

FOLD stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. 1,492,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,261. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.94%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FOLD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,229,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 55,838 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,301,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 351,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.