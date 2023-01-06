Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Insider David Michael Clark Sells 21,507 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLDGet Rating) insider David Michael Clark sold 21,507 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $255,288.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,248.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Michael Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 3rd, David Michael Clark sold 8,493 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $102,170.79.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

FOLD stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. 1,492,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,261. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLDGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.94%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOLD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,229,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 55,838 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,301,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 351,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

