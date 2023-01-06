Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,737,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $266.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.97 and a 200-day moving average of $254.66. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

