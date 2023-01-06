American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $212.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.63 and a 200-day moving average of $233.54. The stock has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 99.05%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

