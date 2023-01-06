American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $212.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.54. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.