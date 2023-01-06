American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Shares Up 10.2%

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.29. 479,476 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 192,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of American Lithium in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get American Lithium alerts:

American Lithium Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $477.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.

About American Lithium

American Lithium ( OTCMKTS:LIACF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.