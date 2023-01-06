AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) PT Lowered to $4.50

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $3.12.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,321,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,431,000 after purchasing an additional 428,358 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

