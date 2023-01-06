Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.03, but opened at $12.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alphatec shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 20,065 shares.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATEC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 497,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,544.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 566,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 497,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,544.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $720,800. Corporate insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,633,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after buying an additional 442,021 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 392,635 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 350,032 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 20.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,386,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 239,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 49.34%. The firm had revenue of $89.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

