Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.31% from the stock’s previous close.

ATEC has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Alphatec Price Performance

ATEC stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.32. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 49.34% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 497,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,544.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 556,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,992.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,544.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $720,800. 33.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,595,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 102.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 348,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 131,930 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 37.1% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,633,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 442,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Featured Articles

