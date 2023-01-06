Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Reaches $0.0757 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $75.67 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.44 or 0.01548595 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008432 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00018273 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00034654 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.43 or 0.01781310 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000938 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

