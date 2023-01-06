Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 341 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 203.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 614,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 358,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB opened at $208.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $262.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

