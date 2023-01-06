Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,109 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after buying an additional 1,094,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,269,000 after purchasing an additional 72,704 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

