Allred Capital Management LLC Has $461,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $241.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $317.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.30 and its 200 day moving average is $249.10.

