Allred Capital Management LLC Has $275,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Bank of America stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $273.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.16.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

