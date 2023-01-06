Allred Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.0% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $203.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.03. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.58.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

