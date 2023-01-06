Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires 505 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average is $62.73.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.