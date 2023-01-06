Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Gap Up to $5.81

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.81, but opened at $6.23. Allogene Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 6,093 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLO. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.
Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
