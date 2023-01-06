Alley Investment Management Company LLC Sells 283 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 2.8% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,352,000 after acquiring an additional 302,243 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,486,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,531,000 after buying an additional 39,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 858,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,144,000 after acquiring an additional 55,487 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $7.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.68. 4,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,441. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $339.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.10.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.20.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.