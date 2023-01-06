Alley Investment Management Company LLC Makes New $4.46 Million Investment in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 668.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICSH stock remained flat at $50.06 during trading on Friday. 1,091,478 shares of the company traded hands. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01.

