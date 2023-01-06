Alley Investment Management Company LLC Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.8% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.29. The stock had a trading volume of 66,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,257. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

