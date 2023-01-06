Alley Investment Management Company LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Prologis Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:PLD traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.03. The company had a trading volume of 24,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.34. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

