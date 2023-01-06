Alley Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 29.0% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 37,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.1% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 71,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.4% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE KMB traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $137.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,027. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.