Alley Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 277 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 1.3 %

SYK stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $279.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.21.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.37.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

