Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Rating) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 8 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 54 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.
Alger 35 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alger 35 ETF (ATFV)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Alger 35 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger 35 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.