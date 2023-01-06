Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALEC. TheStreet cut Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of ALEC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 23,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,755. Alector has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $674.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Alector had a negative return on equity of 49.19% and a negative net margin of 102.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alector by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Alector by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 140,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 64,589 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alector by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

