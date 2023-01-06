Albion Financial Group UT Lowers Holdings in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its holdings in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 2.07% of KORU Medical Systems worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRMD. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 585,714 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 46.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 761,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 240,888 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $547,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 186.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 154,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 100,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KORU Medical Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 93,424 shares in the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised KORU Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on KORU Medical Systems from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded KORU Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ KRMD opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $167.54 million, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.27. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KORU Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KORU Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Further Reading

