Albion Financial Group UT Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,644 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RUN. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 2,219.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,391,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,588 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,639,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,004 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,248,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,013 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,338,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $149,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,444,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,244,496.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $149,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,444,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,244,496.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $26,582.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,551.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,939. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Price Performance

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $22.23 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 76.66 and a beta of 2.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Stories

