Albion Financial Group UT Has $5.43 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $45.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

