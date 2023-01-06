Albion Financial Group UT Has $10.51 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.1% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 79.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.19.

Shares of HON stock opened at $204.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

