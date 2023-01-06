Albion Financial Group UT Has $1.15 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 412.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $148.82.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

