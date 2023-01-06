Albion Financial Group UT Grows Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $15,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $131.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.16. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $144.07.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

