Albion Financial Group UT Buys 896 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $61.46 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

