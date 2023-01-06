Albion Financial Group UT Buys 19,496 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 178.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,402 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth about $326,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 57.1% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 16.56 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 16.53 and a twelve month high of 92.03. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of 30.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.78 by 0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. The business had revenue of 536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 513.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 44.43.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

