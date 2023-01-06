Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 1,982 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 69.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 271,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 110,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 31.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $38.97 on Friday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

