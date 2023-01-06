Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Andrew Cheng Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $1,281,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,021,118.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $460,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $434,200.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKRO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.36. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 26,813 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

