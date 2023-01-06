Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Trading Up 6.7%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) shares were up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 12,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 9,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AKCCF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Aker Carbon Capture ASA from 25.00 to 20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. SEB Equities upgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Aker Carbon Capture ASA alerts:

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.