Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Trading Up 6.7%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) shares were up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 12,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 9,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
Several analysts have commented on AKCCF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Aker Carbon Capture ASA from 25.00 to 20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. SEB Equities upgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Trading Up 4.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59.
About Aker Carbon Capture ASA
Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.
