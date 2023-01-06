Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Purchases $25,051.50 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,277. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, F Thomson Leighton bought 295 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.98 per share, with a total value of $25,069.10.

On Thursday, December 29th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 298 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,023.06.

On Tuesday, December 27th, F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.06.

On Monday, December 19th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 294 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.07 per share, with a total value of $25,010.58.

On Friday, December 16th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 294 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,022.34.

On Wednesday, December 14th, F Thomson Leighton bought 279 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.85 per share, with a total value of $25,068.15.

On Monday, December 12th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 281 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.85. 926,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,578. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.12. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,010 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.86.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

