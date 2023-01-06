AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 497 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.36% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,456 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SLY traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.44. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,581. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $99.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.71 and a 200-day moving average of $83.49.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.