AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 10,937 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,937 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $32,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at $47,722,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.44. The stock had a trading volume of 74,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,870. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.11. The company has a market capitalization of $153.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.