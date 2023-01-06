AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,556 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 418,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,182,000 after acquiring an additional 107,636 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 805.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.69. 40,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,964. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.61. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

