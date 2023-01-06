AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $656,000 in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.85. 212,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,551. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.20. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

See Also

